Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)’s share price rose 8.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.81 and last traded at $51.66. Approximately 125,994 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 63,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Altus Midstream from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Altus Midstream from $10.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.97.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $40.17 million for the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 1,952.50% and a negative net margin of 255.68%. Research analysts expect that Altus Midstream will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 5,603.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 86,130 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

