Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Increased by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.0% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 10,583 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,468,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,694.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,206.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,198.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3,179.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,653 shares of company stock valued at $23,985,499 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

