Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,583 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.0% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,206.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,198.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,179.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,653 shares of company stock worth $23,985,499 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,694.61.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

