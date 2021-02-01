Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.8% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $186,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 27.9% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 458 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,653 shares of company stock worth $23,985,499. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,206.20 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,198.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,179.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,694.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

