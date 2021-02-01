Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 6.0% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,653 shares of company stock worth $23,985,499. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. China Renaissance Securities raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price target (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,694.61.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,206.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,198.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3,179.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

