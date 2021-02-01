Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Cut by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.7% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,917,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 10,583 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,468,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,694.61.

AMZN opened at $3,206.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,198.66 and its 200-day moving average is $3,179.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,653 shares of company stock worth $23,985,499 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.