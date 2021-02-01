AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Downgraded to Sell at MKM Partners

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was downgraded by equities researchers at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMC. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

NYSE:AMC opened at $13.26 on Monday. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $20.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.48.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.95) by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.99 million. The business’s revenue was down 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $534,740,177.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 2,043,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total transaction of $6,906,942.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,360,619 shares of company stock valued at $558,087,119 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 124.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 242,612 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 532.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

