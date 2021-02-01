AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Trading Up 3.1%

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX)’s share price traded up 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. 10,774 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 15,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10.

AmeraMex International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMMX)

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. The company's products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, mining, and commercial farming industries. It serves customers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, and Africa.

