Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Up 5.7%

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.43 and last traded at $59.26. 489,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 528,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.09.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMRC. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.37, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $282.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.86 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $507,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 46,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $1,945,905.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 952,808 shares of company stock valued at $49,486,192. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,701,000 after acquiring an additional 160,122 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Ameresco by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 255,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,332,000 after acquiring an additional 135,900 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 249,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,008,000 after acquiring an additional 32,101 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,235,000. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,845,000. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

