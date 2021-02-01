América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE AMOV opened at $13.96 on Monday. América Móvil has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $17.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in América Móvil stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 64,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000. América Móvil makes up 0.7% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

