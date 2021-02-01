American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Cut to “Neutral” at Seaport Global Securities

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. 140166 lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen downgraded American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.76.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $17.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $30.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The business’s revenue was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -19.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,687 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 48,186 shares of the airline’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 17,581 shares of the airline’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

