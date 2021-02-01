American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Seaport Global Securities

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. 140166 increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.76.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $17.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.65. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $30.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 689.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

