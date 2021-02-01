American CuMo Mining (CVE:MLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.10

Shares of American CuMo Mining Co. (CVE:MLY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 845851 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.23, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.00.

American CuMo Mining Company Profile (CVE:MLY)

American CuMo Mining Corporation, a mineral exploration and development company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the CuMo molybdenum project located in Idaho.

