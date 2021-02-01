American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American Express were worth $24,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AXP shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Shares of AXP opened at $116.26 on Monday. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

