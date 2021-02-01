American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) PT Raised to $3.50

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $3.25 to $3.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.44% from the company’s previous close.

AHOTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Hotel Income Properties REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

AHOTF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.51. 7,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,800. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $5.50.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

