American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Canaccord Genuity

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AHOTF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.94.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

AHOTF opened at $2.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.