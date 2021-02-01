American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$3.00

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

TSE:HOT.UN traded up C$0.13 on Monday, reaching C$3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 132,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,322. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.24. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$1.12 and a 12-month high of C$7.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.82. The stock has a market cap of C$259.73 million and a P/E ratio of -4.29.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

