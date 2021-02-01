American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Increased by Verde Capital Management

Verde Capital Management grew its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 0.8% of Verde Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in American Tower by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $5.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $232.74. 21,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.