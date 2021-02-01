American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.20.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $86.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.36. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $117.70.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $448.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.50 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in American Woodmark by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

