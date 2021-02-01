Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Trading 5.5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) traded up 5.5% during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $46.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Ameris Bancorp traded as high as $41.39 and last traded at $41.26. 381,867 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 486,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.11.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $309,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 34,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average is $30.46.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.94 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.