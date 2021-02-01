AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,277 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.17% of AmerisourceBergen worth $33,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

ABC opened at $104.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.59.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,416.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

