Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $48,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.38.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $241.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.