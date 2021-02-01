Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,909 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Amgen were worth $38,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Amgen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 210,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,297,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 34,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 11,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $241.43 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.71 and its 200-day moving average is $238.42. The company has a market capitalization of $140.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

