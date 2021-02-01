Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $241.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,258. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.42. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $140.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday. Truist upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.38.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.