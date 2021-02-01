Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $266.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.18% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2020 earnings at $16.00 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amgen from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.48.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $6.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,792,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.