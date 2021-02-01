Amon (AMN) Trading Up 15.2% Over Last 7 Days

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Amon token can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Amon has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. Amon has a market cap of $3.17 million and $12,818.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Amon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00067506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.68 or 0.00864528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00050776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00037945 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.56 or 0.04382014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00019840 BTC.

About Amon

Amon (AMN) is a token. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 705,344,960 tokens. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official website is amon.tech

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.