Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 529,500 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the December 31st total of 391,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AP stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,237. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $81.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.62%. Analysts predict that Ampco-Pittsburgh will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AP. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 172.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 64,063 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AP. Zacks Investment Research raised Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

