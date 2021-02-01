Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.80

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.80 and last traded at $38.80, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.80.

AMFPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Amplifon in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Get Amplifon alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion and a PE ratio of 79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.59.

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amplifon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplifon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.