Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lessened its position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,950 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 1.04% of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMHC. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,038,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after acquiring an additional 562,480 shares during the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $4,714,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,919,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Shares of AMHC stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.18. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $10.46.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare related industries.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.