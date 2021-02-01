Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Shares Gap Up to $70.01

Shares of Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $70.01, but opened at $83.40. Amundi shares last traded at $83.40, with a volume of 252 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amundi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amundi in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amundi in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Amundi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, CSFB upgraded shares of Amundi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.65.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

