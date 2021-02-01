Analysts Anticipate Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.13. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $4.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $50.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $751,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,084.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.