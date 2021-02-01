Analysts Anticipate Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will announce ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Evofem Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($1.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evofem Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.94.

Shares of EVFM stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $2.96. 8,564,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,329. Evofem Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $240.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,094 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC grew its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,033,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 138,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 200,570 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 96,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 407.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 151,357 shares in the last quarter. 44.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

