Analysts Anticipate Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will announce earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.50). Evofem Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($1.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 261.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 76,835 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 45,320 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVFM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.96. 8,564,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,329. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62. Evofem Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.07.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

