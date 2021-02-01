Analysts Anticipate InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) to Post -$0.28 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) will announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for InflaRx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). InflaRx posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InflaRx will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.73). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for InflaRx.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of InflaRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

NASDAQ IFRX opened at $5.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $140.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.56. InflaRx has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $9.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFRX. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,609,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of InflaRx by 63.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 238,838 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in InflaRx by 491.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 173,361 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in InflaRx by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in InflaRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

