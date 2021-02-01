Analysts Anticipate Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.44. Old National Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

ONB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,549,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,815,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 178,712 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 132,449 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,221,000 after purchasing an additional 87,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $16.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.02. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $18.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.62%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

