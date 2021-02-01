Analysts Anticipate RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) will post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for RYB Education’s earnings. RYB Education reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RYB Education will report full-year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RYB Education.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). RYB Education had a negative return on equity of 57.53% and a negative net margin of 40.89%. The business had revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RYB Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE RYB opened at $2.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79. RYB Education has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RYB Education stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,265 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.74% of RYB Education worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

