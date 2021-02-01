Analysts Anticipate Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.49. Umpqua posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 438.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.73 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

UMPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 205.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 12.2% during the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Umpqua stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.10. 123,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,600. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $18.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

