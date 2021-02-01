Analysts Anticipate US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Brokerages expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.19. US Ecology reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in US Ecology during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ECOL opened at $33.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.24. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.20.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

