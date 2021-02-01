Analysts Expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) to Announce -$0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) will report earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the lowest is ($0.64). Adamas Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.83) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($0.65). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADMS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMS opened at $5.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $168.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,357,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.