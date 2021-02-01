Analysts Expect Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) will announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Altabancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Altabancorp reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Altabancorp will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Altabancorp.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:ALTA traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.18. 36,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,628. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.64. Altabancorp has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

In other Altabancorp news, Director Robert Brent Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Susan Christiansen Fam Brett purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $60,434.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,228 shares of company stock valued at $61,200 and have sold 16,000 shares valued at $443,355. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Altabancorp in the third quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Altabancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altabancorp by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

