Analysts Expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will post $1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CDW’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. CDW posted earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.60.

In other news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,124.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Seeyond boosted its position in CDW by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in CDW by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 5.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in CDW by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW stock opened at $131.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $146.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.58 and a 200-day moving average of $124.70.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

