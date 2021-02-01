Analysts Expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Equities research analysts expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Horizon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.30. First Horizon reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 620%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.23.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $81,938.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anthony J. Restel sold 15,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $199,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 372,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,785.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,677 shares of company stock worth $2,768,269. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 57.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,106,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,796,000 after purchasing an additional 19,273,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,308,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,365,000 after buying an additional 7,547,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173,674 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,763,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Horizon by 316.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,757,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855,601 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FHN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.04. 8,650,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,888,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22. First Horizon has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $16.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

