Analysts Expect NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to Post $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings. NRG Energy reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $4.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $7.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NRG Energy.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRG traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,347. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NRG Energy (NRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.