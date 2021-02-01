Analysts Expect QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) to Announce $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) will report $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. QTS Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QTS Realty Trust.

QTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

NYSE:QTS opened at $65.10 on Monday. QTS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $42.64 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.48%.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 38,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $2,525,775.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,921 shares in the company, valued at $11,963,124.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $487,169.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,110,603.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,191,732. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,599,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after acquiring an additional 216,544 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,947,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,733,000 after buying an additional 199,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,466,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,435,000 after acquiring an additional 190,604 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 723.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 158,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,962,000 after acquiring an additional 138,876 shares during the period.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

