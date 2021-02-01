Analysts Expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Announce $0.91 EPS

Brokerages expect that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.82. U.S. Bancorp posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $4.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB stock opened at $42.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.86. The firm has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

