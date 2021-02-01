Analysts Expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to announce ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.66). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.73) to ($3.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($3.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.17).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $38.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.96. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $61.29.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $25,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $143,606.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,858,900.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 780,835 shares of company stock worth $39,659,887.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,382,000 after acquiring an additional 47,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

