Analysts Issue Forecasts for Talos Energy Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Talos Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.22). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.68 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Shares of TALO opened at $8.46 on Monday. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $687.63 million, a PE ratio of -49.76 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Talos Energy by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 39,311 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

