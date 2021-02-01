Analysts Issue Forecasts for Teradyne, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Teradyne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Teradyne’s FY2021 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TER has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.06.

Shares of TER stock opened at $113.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $143.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

In other news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $4,135,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 83,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $8,416,638.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,990.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,117 shares of company stock worth $32,371,353 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Teradyne by 1,283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

