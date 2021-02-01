Analysts Offer Predictions for Pioneer Natural Resources’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $6.66 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.07.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.32.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $120.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $147.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.53, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 291,853 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after acquiring an additional 50,477 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 78.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 74,993 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 32,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $617,050.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,285.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

