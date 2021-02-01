Analysts Offer Predictions for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.69 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

TROW stock opened at $156.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.01. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $169.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $261,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 621.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 42,622 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

